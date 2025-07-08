Puppy rescued from trash compactor at Daytona Beach apartment complex, FWC reports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A puppy was rescued from a trash compactor at a Daytona Beach apartment complex over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Officer Brandon Arroyo of the FWC and his wife, Heather, rescued a dog from a trash compactor at their apartment complex. The dog, now named Daytona, is recovering in the couple’s care while a new home is sought.

The rescue happened after the Arroyo residents found the black mixed-breed dog stuck inside the trash-compacting machine.

Mr. Arroyo, who works for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, used his animal-handling skills to safely rescue the dog.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has been notified and will lead any further investigation into the case.

Authorities have not determined who might have placed the dog in the compactor or if surveillance footage exists that could help identify the person responsible.

Daytona Beach Police have initiated an investigation, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified. The reason for the abandonment remains unknown.

