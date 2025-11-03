Residents in DeLand can now apply for permits for backyard chickens

DELAND, Fla. — Starting today, residents of DeLand can apply for permits to keep backyard chickens as part of a new city ordinance.

The ordinance allows residents to keep chickens within city limits under certain conditions, and applications can be submitted through the city’s citizens portal.

In addition to applying for permits, residents can also enroll in instructional classes on how to care for backyard chickens. A virtual class related to backyard chickens will be held on November 19th.

The new ordinance aims to support urban agriculture and provide residents with the opportunity to raise hens responsibly within city boundaries.

