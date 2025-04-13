Volusia County

SUV runs off the highway on scene of a car vs. deer crash in Volusia County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Overnight, while a Volusia County sergeant and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper were on the scene of a car-vs-deer crash on I-95, an SUV ran off the highway, causing a near-miss incident.

Volusia County sheriffs posted an alert message to their social media along with video of the near-miss incident.

PLEASE stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road. This was a split second away from tragedy.

—  Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The SUV hit the VSO patrol vehicle and then smashed into the back of the car that previously hit the deer.

This caused the SUV to make a final spin back onto I-95.

