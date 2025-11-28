Two suspects arrested for last week’s Deltona break-in attempt, sheriff reports

DELTONA, Fla. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting and attempted break-in at a Deltona home.

Jamar Battle and James Cropper Jr., both 18 years old from Orlando, were taken into custody by authorities in Volusia County.

The suspects possess extensive criminal histories, with Battle charged with 38 felonies and 15 misdemeanors, and Cropper with 22 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.

The incident took place early Wednesday on Wainwright Street near Jewel Avenue in Deltona, where a house was hit by multiple gunshots.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred in the shooting.

