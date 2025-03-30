Volusia County High School is launching a pilot of the Evolv weapon detection system

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Atlantic High School will be the first district in Florida to implement this advanced security screening technology on Tuesday.

Implementation of Evolv services such as the Evolv Express and eXpedite systems enhances student and staff safety by using AI-driven sensors to detect weapons while allowing for a smooth and efficient entry process. Atlantic High School is located at 1250 Reed Canal Rd in Port Orange.

The cutting-edge system is another layer of protection to keep all students and staff secure.

Volusia County Schools released the following details ahead of the new changes.

Details include: All students entering campus will pass through the Evolv Weapon Detection System. Students will place bookbags and other items on the scanner while walking through with their cellphones in hand. The system processes up to 2,000 individuals per hour. If an alert is triggered, staff will conduct a secondary screening based on system guidance. — Volusia County Schools - Danielle Johnson Community Information Services

The Evolv pilot program, which will begin April 1st at Atlantic High School, will serve as a model for the full implementation of Evolv across all VCS high schools in the 2025-26 school year.

