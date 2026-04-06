Volusia County hosts free tire disposal event to combat mosquitoes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County offers free tire disposal for residents to reduce mosquito breeding and improve neighborhood safety as warmer weather nears.

The Volusia County Mosquito Control Division will host a Tire Amnesty event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, at 801 South St. in New Smyrna Beach. The event is a drive-thru for residents to quickly and safely dispose of unwanted tires for free.

Each household may bring up to 20 tires, which must be rimless and limited to residential tires. Participants need to show proof of Volusia County residency, such as a driver’s license, when dropping off.

Tires from commercial businesses or auto shops will not be accepted. Clear signage will guide vehicles along the drop-off route, and staff will be on site to assist throughout the event. Tires will only be accepted during event hours.

Leaving discarded tires outside allows rainwater collection, creating breeding sites for mosquitoes. Proper disposal helps control their population and reduces nuisance and disease risk.

Over 1,600 tires were collected during the County’s last Tire Amnesty event in January.

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