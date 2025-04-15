Volusia County leaders to vote on land purchase for motocross facility

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders will vote Tuesday on whether to purchase 350 acres of land to build a motocross facility.

The property is just off State Road 44, next to the Volusia Gun and Hunt Club.

The land would cost $4.6 million and would be paid for through the county’s ECHO Fund, which is meant to support environmental conservation and outdoor recreation. County leaders have promised to conserve one acre of land for every acre developed.

Last year, we reported on another property near Port Orange, but people believed it was too close to residences and would generate excessive noise.

Gorka Ibanez, owner of the Volusia Gun and Hunt Club, feels that his business could gain from the clientele.

“There are almost no residences here and then there’s a great connection, we have I-4, I-95 right next to it. So, I think it will bring a lot of people here,” said Ibanez.

Melissa Lammers, Vice Chair of the ECHO Volusia Forever Alliance, doesn’t think the facility is a good fit.

“The objections to some of the other locations has been noise but just because a place is already noisy doesn’t mean we should take money destined for conservation lands and go in and further degrade that land,” said Lammers.

Many residents, both supporters and opponents of the proposal, intended to attend the meeting in DeLand to voice their opinions.

