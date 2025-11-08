Volusia Sheriff’s Operation RoadRunner dismantled major drug ring in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has dismantled a major drug trafficking ring in Central Florida, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals as part of Operation RoadRunner.

The operation targeted a network distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Arrests followed coordinated raids after months of investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 649.8 grams of methamphetamine, 662.3 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of cocaine, six firearms (one stolen), nearly $50,000 in cash, and two vehicles.

Among those arrested were Eric L. Shipman, charged with armed trafficking and firearm possession by a convicted felon, and Jamuni Triona Williams, facing charges including conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group