Volusia sheriff, deputies arrest fleeing driver with ‘dangerous amount of fentanyl,' officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and several deputies arrested a man with a dangerous amount of fentanyl, officials said.
Deputies said they arrested Daytona Beach resident Key’Shaun Martin, 23, Friday evening after he fled from an attempted traffic stop.
Martin was wanted on drug trafficking charges related to a recent investigation in Volusia County called “Operation Smooth Criminal,” deputies said.
Deputies said Martin was stopped after recklessly speeding through neighborhoods in Daytona Beach, Holly Hill and Ormond Beach.
A Volusia County helicopter followed Martin’s vehicle as deputies used stop sticks in two locations. The pursuit came to an end near the intersection of Seville Street and South Ridgewood Avenue in Ormond Beach, deputies said.
Deputies said Martin had 239 grams of fentanyl, multiple cellphones and contraband inside the vehicle.
“This arrest illustrates our commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic here in our county and stopping scumbags like Key’Shaun Martin from further trafficking deadly heroin and fentanyl, which is killing members of our community,” Chitwood said Saturday in a news release. “The amount of fentanyl Martin had in his possession at the time of his arrest could have easily killed hundreds, if not thousands of people and I’m confident that his arrest has prevented another overdose in our county.”
Deputies said Martin is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to traffic heroin and fleeing law enforcement.
