Voyage wine shop to replace former juice bar in Orlando’s Thornton Park

Daniel Torres and Gamaliel Mercado want to turn a former juice bar in Thornton Park into Voyage, a wine and gourmet retail shop, after restaurant plans were hindered by space constraints. They seek support from Orlando’s DTO Retail Program for permitting and funding processes.

They plan to open Voyage at 898 E. Washington St., formerly home to Raw Juice Bar, which moved to Winter Park.

Emails obtained from the city of Orlando show Torres and Mercado initially intended Voyage to be a small restaurant, and they hired consultant Monica McCown of Make It So Strategies to help them navigate obtaining permits, licenses and the benefits of the DTO Restaurant Program. However, they soon ran into some problems, and decided to revamp the plan.

