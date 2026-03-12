Walt Disney World kicks off ‘Cool KIDS’ SUMMER’ celebration on May 26

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort will launch its “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” celebration starting May 26. The event, which runs through Sept. 8, features new character appearances, DJ-led dance parties and interactive activities across the theme parks and water parks.

The seasonal event includes the debut of new entertainment offerings and character meet-and-greets at all four major theme parks. Highlights include the arrival of characters from the hit series “Bluey” and a brand-new stage show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, “Bluey” and “Bingo” will arrive at Conservation Station starting May 26. Guests can board the Wildlife Express Train to participate in games inspired by “Bluey” episodes and meet the characters for photos. The area will also feature “Jumping Junction,” where visitors can see animals native to Australia.

EPCOT will host “GoofyCore” at CommuniCore Hall, featuring a DJ-led dance party with Goofy. The event includes movement-based activities such as “Loopy Limbo” and “Parachutes “n” Pipsqueaks,” which are designed to turn classic playground games into interactive experiences.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will debut “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!” on May 26. This high-energy stage show features Mickey and Minnie searching for their friends Goofy, Daisy and Pluto. The production includes original songs and interactive segments designed for families.

Magic Kingdom Park will offer “Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Revue” at the Diamond Horseshoe throughout the summer. The western-themed event features “Toy Story” characters including Jessie, Woody and Bullseye participating in songs and games.

Also at Magic Kingdom, “Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin” is introducing a new support bot named Buddy starting April 8. The attraction features upgraded ride vehicles, new handheld blasters with always-on lasers and enhanced sensory effects. Returning riders will also have access to new photo memories that display their mission scores.

Disney Springs will hold select nighttime dance parties at the Marketplace. These events will feature music from “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” and “Camp Rock 3” to coincide with new movie releases on Disney+.

Disney water parks will feature seasonal character appearances. Goofy will meet guests in beach attire at Blizzard Beach, while Stitch will appear at Typhoon Lagoon. These character interactions are scheduled to last for the duration of the summer event.

Upgrades to “Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin” are scheduled to begin April 8. The full “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” event will launch across the resort on May 26 and continue through Sept. 8.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group