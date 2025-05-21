Walt Disney World to open both water parks simultaneously for the first time since 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Sept. 7, Walt Disney World Resort will have both water parks open to guests in Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

This will be the first time since 2019 that all six parks at Walt Disney World Resort will be open to the public simultaneously.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels also receive free water park admission on their arrival day in 2025.

Starting on May 23, select nights through Sept.13, Typhoon Lagoon will host “H2O Glow After Hours.

At H2O Glow, guests can enjoy an illuminated dance party with some of the Toy Story crew.

