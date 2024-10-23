Local

Walt Disney World tickets go up in price

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Disney FILE - Guests pass a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy annual passes to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

Annual pass prices increased between $30 to $100.

Annual pass pricing:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass

  • Now $469 (previously $439)
  • Up to 3 reservation days at a time on most weekdays
  • Blockout dates on weekends and subject to blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents only

Disney Pirate Pass

  • Now $829 (previously $799)
  • Up to 4 reservation days at a time on most days
  • Blockout dates during peak holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents only

Disney Sorcerer Pass

  • Now $1,079 (previously $999)
  • Up to 5 reservation days at a time on most days
  • Blockout dates are subject to select days during holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members

Disney Incredi-Pass

  • Now $1,579 (previously $1,449)
  • Up to 5 reservation days on all days
  • No blockout dates
  • Available to all guests

