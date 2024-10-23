Walt Disney World tickets go up in price

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy annual passes to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

Annual pass prices increased between $30 to $100.

Read: Disney affordable housing project in Horizon West advances

Annual pass pricing:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass

Now $469 (previously $439)

Up to 3 reservation days at a time on most weekdays

Blockout dates on weekends and subject to blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods

Available to Florida residents only

Disney Pirate Pass

Now $829 (previously $799)

Up to 4 reservation days at a time on most days

Blockout dates during peak holiday periods

Available to Florida residents only



Disney Sorcerer Pass

Now $1,079 (previously $999)

Up to 5 reservation days at a time on most days

Blockout dates are subject to select days during holiday periods

Available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members

Disney Incredi-Pass

Now $1,579 (previously $1,449)

Up to 5 reservation days on all days

No blockout dates

Available to all guests

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group