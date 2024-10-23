Walt Disney World tickets go up in price

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy annual passes to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.
Annual pass prices increased between $30 to $100.
Annual pass pricing:
Disney Pixie Dust Pass
- Now $469 (previously $439)
- Up to 3 reservation days at a time on most weekdays
- Blockout dates on weekends and subject to blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods
- Available to Florida residents only
Disney Pirate Pass
- Now $829 (previously $799)
- Up to 4 reservation days at a time on most days
- Blockout dates during peak holiday periods
- Available to Florida residents only
Disney Sorcerer Pass
- Now $1,079 (previously $999)
- Up to 5 reservation days at a time on most days
- Blockout dates are subject to select days during holiday periods
- Available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members
Disney Incredi-Pass
- Now $1,579 (previously $1,449)
- Up to 5 reservation days on all days
- No blockout dates
- Available to all guests
