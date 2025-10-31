Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is most visited theme park in the world, new report states

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world last year, attracting nearly 18 million visitors, according to a new report.

The Themed Entertainment Association’s Global Experiences Index report for 2024 shows that Magic Kingdom saw 17,836,000 visitors, marking a 0.7% increase from the previous year.

This positions it ahead of Disneyland in California, which had 17.3 million visitors, and Universal Studios Japan, which welcomed 16 million guests.

The report indicates that Orlando’s major theme park attendance remained mostly flat or experienced minimal changes from 2023 to 2024.

Overall, the top 20 theme parks in the United States saw 144 million visitors in 2024, a slight decrease of 0.3% compared to 2023. Florida’s eight major amusement parks accounted for 76.4 million of these visitors, reinforcing the state’s status as a global hub for theme parks.

In particular, Orlando’s parks attracted 68.1 million visitors in total.

EPCOT, another Disney park in Orlando, saw a 1.3% increase in attendance with 12,133,000 visitors.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom also experienced slight increases, while Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure saw decreases of 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively.

