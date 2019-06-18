  • Want a Disney Annual Pass? It'll now cost you more

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World enthusiasts now have to pay a more for an annual pass.

     

    The new prices kicked in Tuesday:

     

    • Disney Platinum Plus Pass increased to $999.

     

    • Disney Platinum Pass increased to $899.

     

    • Disney Gold Pass increased to $699.

     

    • Disney Silver Pass increased to $599.

     

    The price increase comes just two months before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. The expansion will open Aug. 29.

     

    In March, Disney raised its one-day ticket prices, which range between $109 and $159, depending on how busy the park is.

     

