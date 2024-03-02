Warm evening weather with possible rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and thunder are expected this evening.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said warm weather is expected throughout Central Florida with possible thunderstorms.

Scattered evening thunderstorms may linger enough to affect the Space launch.

More thunderstorms are expected on Sunday afternoon.

The weekend will remain in the 80s.

