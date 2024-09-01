Warm and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and muggy today, with highs in the 80s.

Orlando will be 88 degrees this morning.

Morning showers have already started at our beaches.

weather 09/1

Later today, the rain and storms will track inland, bringing afternoon and evening rain chances to most of Central Florida.

Our rain coverage will be larger than yesterday; there is a 50% chance of rain today.

Tomorrow will be even wetter as the chance of rain increases during that time frame.

