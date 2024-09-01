Warm and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and muggy today, with highs in the 80s.
Orlando will be 88 degrees this morning.
Morning showers have already started at our beaches.
Later today, the rain and storms will track inland, bringing afternoon and evening rain chances to most of Central Florida.
Our rain coverage will be larger than yesterday; there is a 50% chance of rain today.
Tomorrow will be even wetter as the chance of rain increases during that time frame.
