Warm and sunny week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a sunny and warm week in store.

Our area will be warm on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Generally speaking, our weather this week will be quiet.

Mostly sunny and dry all week long.

A weak front will roll through early Wednesday and drop our temps a tad, but I don’t expect any rain with this passing front.

Lack of rain will only worsen our drought conditions.

Fires may ignite quickly under these conditions.

