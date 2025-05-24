Warm temperatures and rain chances increased for Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to rise further today, reaching the low to mid-90s across much of central Florida.

Increased chances of rain are anticipated in the afternoon, particularly in areas south of Orlando, where thunderstorms are likely.

If storms do develop, the main hazards will include winds up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and lightning.

While severe storms are generally forecasted to remain south of our area, they cannot be completely dismissed.

Rain chances will persist throughout the coming week.

