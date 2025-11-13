Warming trend continues with even milder days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warmup continued Thursday across the area, and more warmth is ahead to close out the work week.

This evening will not be as cool, with temps falling into the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible in inland areas overnight, with morning lows in the mid 50s.

The warming trend continues into Friday. We will again see near full sun, with highs pushing into the upper 70s.

More warm weather is ahead for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the low 80s.

The pleasant conditions look to continue into much of next week. Partly cloudy skies will continue, with temps holding in the low 80s and dry conditions.

