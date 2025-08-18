Waste disposal event to be held in Sumter County

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Sumter County is hosting a waste drop-off event this Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Garry Breeden Public Works Building in Bushnell.

Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of items that cannot be thrown away in regular trash, such as old paint, electronics and oil.

The event will be conducted in a drive-thru style, allowing people to stay in their cars while dropping off their waste.

