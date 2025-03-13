WATCH: Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites launches from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite calling a scrub on the Crew-10 launch, SpaceX was still able to get a rocket off the ground along Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday night.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around 10:35 p.m.
The rocket carried and deployed another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Falcon 9 delivers 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation from Florida pic.twitter.com/LSPuiA3Ryh— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2025
The 21 newest satellites will help expand the company’s global internet network.
SpaceX scrubbed the launch four times prior to Wednesday’s liftoff.
SpaceX has reset the Crew-10 mission for Friday night.
