WATCH LIVE: Axiom-4 crew set to dock with ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The crew of Axiom Mission 4 is set to dock Thursday morning with the International Space Station.

The four astronauts have been traveling there for a little more than 24 hours in a new Dragon spacecraft they’ve named “Grace.”

It lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center.

The team will spend about two weeks on the ISS, running nearly 60 experiments from 31 countries.

Docking is set for around 6:30 a.m. EST.

You can monitor live coverage of Dragon’s docking with ISS on wftv.com and also on Eyewitness News This Morning on Ch. 9 and TV27.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group