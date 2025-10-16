WATCH: SpaceX pre-dawn rocket launch lights up Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The company launched its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning carrying the 28 new satellites.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station happened at 5:27 a.m.

After separation, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click below to watch the launch:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/DGjNTZTxYx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 16, 2025

