WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set to launch another rocket for Amazon from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — You might catch a rocket ascending into the clouds Monday morning from Florida’s Space Coast — if the fifth time is a charm.

The launch is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX has postponed sending its Falcon 9 on the KF-02 mission four times now.

The latest was on Sunday, when weather caused officials to scrub the launch less than 90 seconds before liftoff.

This will be the second time SpaceX sends its rocket to aid in Project Kuiper, which aims to deploy a constellation of satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The project, spearheaded by Amazon, aims to provide broadband internet service globally, much like SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions, Falcon 9’s launch of the KF-02 mission is now targeted for tomorrow, August 11. Vehicle and payload remain healthy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 10, 2025

