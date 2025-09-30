WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue child with autism from pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies wasted no time jumping into action recently when they learned a child was in danger of drowning.

On Saturday, 911 dispatchers got word that a boy with autism had run out of his home and entered a deep retention pond.

Cpl. Andrew Pupo and Deputy Noel De Jesus learned the child was treading water and would not come to corner of the pond, despite his parents’ coaxing.

Fearing the child would tire while out in the water, the family called for help.

Body-worn cameras show both deputies arriving on scene at the pond, exiting their patrol cars, and sprinting toward the water.

Both jumped into the pond without hesitation and another camera captured them making their way out toward the boy.

“Come on, buddy ... come on, swim to me!,” yelled one deputy as he swam toward the child.