WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue child with autism from pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies wasted no time jumping into action recently when they learned a child was in danger of drowning.
On Saturday, 911 dispatchers got word that a boy with autism had run out of his home and entered a deep retention pond.
Cpl. Andrew Pupo and Deputy Noel De Jesus learned the child was treading water and would not come to corner of the pond, despite his parents’ coaxing.
Fearing the child would tire while out in the water, the family called for help.
Body-worn cameras show both deputies arriving on scene at the pond, exiting their patrol cars, and sprinting toward the water.
Both jumped into the pond without hesitation and another camera captured them making their way out toward the boy.
“Come on, buddy ... come on, swim to me!,” yelled one deputy as he swam toward the child.
Video shared by Orange County Sheriff’s Office then shows the child safely walking with the deputies outside the pond. Officials said after being reunited with his parents, first responders took the boy to a hospital be checked out.
This story had a happy ending, but the outcome could have been very different if not for the quick actions of the deputies.
“Protecting the most vulnerable in our community often means putting their own safety second,” OCSO said on social media. “Every day, deputies are prepared to risk their own safety to save others.”
To learn more about Orange County Sheriff’s Office Autism Initiative, click HERE.
