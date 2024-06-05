WATCH: SpaceX night launch sends more satellites into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket lit up the Tuesday night sky along Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX launched the rocket with another batch Starlink satellites in tow at 10:16 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company said a total of 20 satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities, were successfully deployed into orbit.

SpaceX also said the mission marked the 20th flight for the rocket’s first stage booster.

After the launch, the booster landed on a droneship named “Just Read the Instructions” that was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 launches 20 @Starlink satellites – including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities – to orbit from Florida, completing this booster’s 20th launch and landing pic.twitter.com/LkN8hC7mxv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 5, 2024

