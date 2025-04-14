WATCH: SpaceX rocket lights up the night sky in Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Florida’s Space Coast early Monday morning.

Liftoff happened at 12 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket sent 27 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Falcon 9 completes the first 27th launch and landing of a booster and delivers 27 @Starlink satellites to the constellation from Florida pic.twitter.com/2TLtxDqV6j — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 14, 2025

The satellites are used to increase the company’s internet capability to locations around the globe.

Shortly after the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 27 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/VDTcQIGbYl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 14, 2025

