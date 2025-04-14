Local

WATCH: SpaceX rocket lights up the night sky in Brevard County

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Florida’s Space Coast early Monday morning.

Liftoff happened at 12 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket sent 27 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites are used to increase the company’s internet capability to locations around the globe.

Shortly after the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

See the full launch broadcast here:

