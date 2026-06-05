Water main valve repair to temporarily close lane on Maguire Road

OCOEE, Fla. — Drivers in Ocoee may see minor delays Friday morning because of a temporary lane closure on Maguire Road.

The city said the southbound outside lane of Maguire Road north of Old Winter Garden Road will close at 9:30 a.m. for water main valve repair work.

The closure is expected to last about two hours, weather and field conditions permitting.

The work is being conducted by the contractor for The Regency Apartments.

Ocoee Public Works and Utilities staff will be on-site to monitor the work and help with safety.

Drivers are asked to use caution, slow down and expect minor delays in the area.

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