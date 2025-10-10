‘We Cried’: family celebrates after FSU Linebacker Ethan Pritchard was released from Hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After almost six weeks in intensive care, Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard is finally out of the hospital.

The 20-year-old athlete was shot in the back of his head on August 31 while driving his aunt home from a family gathering near Tallahassee.

Investigators said the shooter targeted the wrong vehicle, believing it belonged to someone else. Since that day, Pritchard has been dealing with serious injuries in the ICU and was unable to move or speak for several weeks.

His aunt, Tameka McDavis, told Channel 9 that Pritchard is now heading to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville to continue his recovery.

She described the emotional moment she saw him regain consciousness. “We cried. This is the part that was kind of intimate for us. We had our share of tears,” McDavis said. “From where he was to where he is, it’s been just a journey. The next step is the hardest step, which is working to get his mobility back. He’s been down for 39, 40 days. It was rough in the beginning, but again, thank you for your prayers.”

She said one of the first things Ethan asked for after waking up was his phone.

Despite the long road ahead, McDavis said Pritchard is in good spirits — and excited to watch the Seminoles face the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend.

