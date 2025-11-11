Weather Alert Day: Record-breaking cold hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a very cold morning in Central Florida.

Lows have fallen into the 30s.

Records have been broken Tuesday in many cities, including Leesburg, Sanford, Melbourne and Orlando, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Winds remain breezy and that is making it feel even colder.

Tuesday forecast (WFTV) A cold blast has hit Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Wind chill values are in the 20s and low 30s early Tuesday and are expected to remain in that range through at least 9 a.m.

Crimi said this afternoon will stay cold.

Daytime highs are expected to peak only in the mid and upper 50s, potentially breaking additional records.

Orlando’s high temp today is projected to be 57°. The current record — set back in 1913 — is 61°.

Tuesday night will again be very chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some spots will make a run at additional records overnight.

Levels will rebound by the end of the week, Crimi said, with highs climbing back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

