Week 8 Florida High School Football Scores: Lake Mary Edges Seminole in Backyard Brawl

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a thrilling conclusion to Week 8 of Football Friday Night, Lake Mary triumphed over Seminole 24-21 in the highly anticipated Backyard Brawl.

The victory improves the Rams’ record to 5-2, following a balanced start to the season with two wins and two losses.

Elsewhere, Boone maintained their undefeated streak by defeating Winter Park 44-38, marking their first win against the Wildcats in eight games.

Boone’s victory keeps them perfect at 7-0 for the season, showcasing their dominance this year.

In other district games, Edgewater and Osceola both secured wins on Friday night, clinching district titles with their respective victories over Winter Springs and Viera.

