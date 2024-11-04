The weekend ends calmly, however higher rain chances of rain during the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve closed the weekend with more sunshine and just a few showers, but higher rain chances are on the way.

A few showers will remain possible tonight, with the best chance right at the coast. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Nov. 3 (WFTV)

Slightly higher rain chances return for Monday as more moisture moves back into the area. We’ll see scattered activity mainly in the PM hours, with highs in the low 80s.

The rain chances will continue into Election Day, but a washout is not expected. Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Much higher rain chances are very possible for midweek as a tropical system rolls into the Gulf, dragging tropical moisture into the state. How impactful the system will be to Central Florida will be based on the exact track in the Gulf.

Somewhat drier weather is expected for the very back end of the week.

