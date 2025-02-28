Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Welcome to the weekend; here are 9 things to do in Central Florida.

1. Bike Week

Bike Week, celebrating its 84th Anniversary, is here and everyone is looking forward to this weekend’s fun during the world’s largest motorcycle event. Daytona Beach is abuzz as thousands of bikers roll into town for this annual 10-day event that’s become a staple for motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide.

Bike Week 2025 - February 28th - March 9th (Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce/Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce)

The official Bike Week calendar can be found here. Check it carefully to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Bike Week events will extend until March 9th.

2. Best Damn Race Orlando

Created for runners by runners, this local running series begins at 7:35 a.m. with a Half-Marathon.

The Half-Marathon will start and finish at the southeast corner of Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando. Two additional races are included.

Best Damn Race Orlando (Cory Knowlton/Best Damn Race Orlando)

It doesn’t matter if you are an elite runner, a first-timer, a walker; we want you to have the best DAMN race experience. The post-race party will be a celebration of you and your fellow athletes!

More information can be found here.

3. Florida Strawberry Festival

Guests come from near and far to enjoy this event each Spring, which offers years-long memories of live music, crafts, and good eating!

The Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when fairs and festivals brought communities together through celebrations of their harvests.

Events end March 9th, so bring all of your friends and family and do not miss this fun day-out event.

Gate Admission is as follows: Adults (ages 13+): $ 15 Children (ages 6-12): $ 5 Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission.

4. Monster Jam

Get ready to see some serious air time as 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. The Monster Jam is filled with awesome trucks, amazing stunts and action-packed excitement.

Come out and see the world’s most popular Monster Jam trucks and exceptional drivers roar into Camping World Stadium on March 1 for the Stadium Championship Series East.

Monster Jam

Camping World Stadium mentioned that on-site parking would be limited for the event. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

5. Museum of Illusions Orlando Hosts “Mardi Gras Magic”

Museum of Illusions brings the party to ICON Park with Mardi Gras Magic for Guests to see the museum transformed with colorful Mardi Gras décor extending until March 5.

Attendees will explore their favorite exhibits reimagined for the perfect Instagram-worthy photos. More information on this event can be found here.

Don’t forget your Mardi Gras bling on the way out!

6. Mardi Gras at The Pointe

Bring your beads and your appetite for fun! Unlike most events on the weekend guide, this one is strictly for the grown-ups to celebrate at The Pointe.

This event will be filled with Mardi Gras-themed music and costumed revelers ready to party the night away.

Mardi Gras at The Pointe (POINTE ORLANDO/POINTE ORLANDO)

This night is especially for grown-ups who know how to let loose and have fun, so come enjoy a night out in the town here in Central Florida.

Don’t miss out on a great night of Eats, Beats, and Beads!

7. Laureate Park Pet Palooza

The first annual Laureate Park Pet Palooza is a pet-packed day you will not want to miss with your furry friends. On Sunday, chances for adoptions, exclusive products from select vendors, food trucks and the cutest pet contests.

The event is beginning at 11 a.m.





8. Festival Latino Downtown Ocala

The 5th annual Festival Latino will be held in Downtown Ocala on Saturday, March 1st. It will celebrate Latin culture with food and music for families.

(JerryGrugin/Getty Images)

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Ocala Citizens’ Circle will feature live music, food trucks, kiosks, and artisans, providing plenty of excitement for all.

Parking and admission are free to the public.

9. Superheroes & Princesses Spring Family Fair

Saturday, March 08, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 P.M., at the magical Sunshine Foundation Dream Village for a fun day making dreams come true for children in need.

The Sunshine Foundation Spring Family Fair will be a day to remember, featuring an array of exciting bounce houses, character meet and greets, music, dancing, miniature golf, games, prizes, face painting, raffles, and vendors.

The event is open to the community for a day of fun. Come out and spread sunshine at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village.

There is no charge to attend but donations are greatly appreciated.

