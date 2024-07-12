Weekend plans? Drivers should be aware of roadwork in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews have wrapped up resurfacing work along the beachline in Brevard County.

Crews will close another major ramp for more construction.

Traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo breaks down the closure that will affect your weekend drive.

If you’re heading out for the weekend, be aware of these traffic alerts.

On Interstate 95 southbound, the exit ramp to State Road 50 will shut down Sunday night at 10 p.m.

It will stay closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews are working on resurfacing, so you will need to take an alternate route.

The best route is to continue on I-95 southbound to State Road 407, jump on the 405, and then get back on S.R. 50.

