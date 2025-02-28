What is $1 million? Volusia County man wins big play JEOPARDY! Scratch-off game

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is a millionaire after winning $1 million from the JEOPARDY! scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

John Sinclair, of Edgewater, claimed the $1 million top prize after purchasing his ticket from the Winn-Dixie, located at 1838 South Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater.

The 66-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 game features 10 top prizes of $1 million, with more than $64.3 million in total cash prizes, and more than 4.7 million winning tickets.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.80 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and are responsible for contributing more than $48 billion to enhance education and sending more than one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Additionally, since its inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, creating 2,283 millionaires.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $98.6 billion in prizes and made more than 4,200 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

