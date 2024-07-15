What’s delaying Port Orange’s Riverwalk?

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — High interest rates have delayed development in the Riverwalk Master Plan in Port Orange.

The city is now exploring a new plan to allow temporary uses on the property until the permanent construction begins.

Mayor Don Burnette explained the vision is like Boxi Park in Lake Nona.

There will be space for things like food trucks and live music.

Part of the plan also may include converting the old Parks and Rec building into a coffee and juice bar.

“They won’t have to build permanent parking structures and things like that. They will be able to use what is here without putting a lot of money into something that will be going away eventually,” said Burnette.

The planning commission meets Thursday to work on the legislation that will allow for the temporary uses.

Then, that land use amendment will go before the city council for a vote in August.

