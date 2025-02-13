Wheelchair-bound woman rescued from Cocoa house fire

COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa woman is safe, although her house is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

The fire was in the 1200 block of Fern Street. The resident, who is in a wheelchair, was inside when it started, but a police spokeswoman said neighbors on either side got her out in time.

One neighbor, Brianna Pelton, said she woke up to the smell of smoke, then called 911 when she saw the flames.

“You could hear stuff exploding inside,” she said, describing the incident as “really scary.”

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

