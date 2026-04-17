Where to go for Cinco De Mayo in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several venues across the Orlando area are planning Cinco de Mayo events this year, with options ranging from live music and street parties to poolside drinks and food specials.

At Promenade at Sunset Walk, organizers are planning a large outdoor celebration from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring two live music stages, DJs, street performers and an artisan market.

Cinco De Mayo Promenade

The event, now in its sixth year, will include performances by a Maná tribute band and Latin music acts, along with a scavenger hunt running from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food and drink specials will also be available across more than 30 restaurants and venues in the entertainment district. Admission and parking are free.

At The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando, guests can expect all-day food and beverage specials centered around tacos and margaritas. Menu offerings include tacos with chicken, pork or beef, along with taco bowls topped with rice, black beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Margaritas will be available for $5.

Grove Aerial Springs

Kings Dining & Entertainment Orlando is stretching the celebration into a four-day event called “Cinco de Derby,” combining Cinco de Mayo with Derby-themed drink specials from May 2 through May 5.

Modelo Tower Kings

Specials there include Mexican candy shots made with watermelon juice, tequila and peach schnapps, along with Modelo towers for groups.

At Caribe Royale Orlando, a poolside kickoff event is planned before Cinco de Mayo itself. The resort will host a Patron-themed pool party on May 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring tequila cocktails, giveaways and a preview of a new Patron product.

Caribe Royale Orlando Exterior (Brian Minnich/Brian Minnich)

Cinco de Mayo, observed each year on May 5, marks Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In the United States, the day is widely celebrated through food, music and cultural events.

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