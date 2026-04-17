Florida landmarks to light up purple for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several landmarks across Florida will be lit purple next week as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a nationwide observance focused on raising awareness of protections available to crime victims.

Marsy’s Law for Florida said eight landmarks across the state will participate in the effort from April 19 through April 25, with purple serving as the color associated with crime victims’ rights.

Sites scheduled to participate include the Capital Cascades Trail Crossing pedestrian bridge in Tallahassee, the sign at Daytona International Speedway, the Oceanfront Bandshell in Daytona Beach, the historic courthouse in Inverness, and several government buildings in other parts of the state.

Additional locations include courthouses in Dade City and New Port Richey, along with Freedom Tower in Miami and the Truist Place building in Tampa.

The campaign comes as Florida lawmakers recently approved legislation tied to victim privacy protections under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment voters approved in 2018.

Supporters say the legislation restores privacy protections they argue were weakened after a 2021 ruling by the Florida Supreme Court, which found that police officers acting in their official duties could not automatically shield their identities under the amendment.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed each April to recognize crime victims, highlight available support services and promote awareness of legal protections within the justice system.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee Nicholas, a California woman killed in 1983. Her family later became advocates for stronger constitutional protections for crime victims after learning the accused killer had been released without their knowledge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group