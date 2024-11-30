Where the money lives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An influx of residents to Central Florida has also brought an influx of wealth to the region’s economy and tax ecosystem.

Central Florida — which includes Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties — saw a net gain of over $3 billion in tax returns from 2021 to 2022, largely from within the state but also from counties in New York and California, which are seeing net losses in tax filers.

Read: Drainage issues causes delays to inbound international flights at OIA

Volusia County saw the highest net growth, up $782 million. The median income in ZIP codes within DeLand, Daytona Beach and DeBary has grown rapidly in the past few years, up over 60% from 2017 to 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group