Whiskey festival bringing more than 150 pours to Orlando this spring

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large whiskey tasting event is coming to Orlando next month, giving Central Florida bourbon fans and curious newcomers a new option on the spring festival calendar.

Whiskey Riot, a traveling event focused on whiskey, bourbon and other spirits, is scheduled for May 9 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

Organizers say the event will feature more than 150 pours, along with cocktail stations and opportunities for guests to sample a wide range of brands in one place.

Whiskey Riot Cheers

For Orlando, the event adds to a growing lineup of niche food and drink festivals that cater less to families and more to adults looking for social experiences outside the usual bar or restaurant setting.

The tasting list is expected to include a mix of recognizable names and smaller specialty labels, with options ranging from bourbon and rye to Scotch, Irish whiskey and some rum-based pours.

There will also be an early-entry ticket option for guests who want access to limited-release and premium selections before the larger crowd arrives.

The event is open only to people 21 and older.

Whiskey Riot Cheers

General admission starts at 4 p.m., while early entry begins at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $90 for general admission, though organizers are also offering discounted group packages and a higher-priced early-entry option.

For local attendees, the main appeal may be variety. Instead of committing to a full bottle or a single distillery event, guests can sample different styles and brands in one afternoon and get a better sense of what they actually like.

That said, the cost may be a deciding factor for some people, especially as Orlando continues to see more premium food and drink events built around tasting experiences rather than traditional festivals.

Whiskey Riot Cheers

The event will be held at 4603 W. Colonial Drive.

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