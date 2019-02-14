Whistleblower says veterans are waiting 30+ days to see doctor at Orlando VA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a letter Thursday to Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie demanding answers after a whistleblower revealed lengthy wait times for more than 450 vets.
“I write to express concern with substantiated whistleblower allegations regarding lengthy wait times at the Orlando VA Medical Center,” wrote Rubio. “Your Department found that approximately 453 Veteran patients seeking care at this facility experienced wait times for endoscopy procedures longer than 30 days."
Related Headlines
Since 2014, veterans have been eligible for what’s known as the Veterans Choice Program, which allows vets to seek private care if the VA can’t schedule an appointment within 30 days.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
- Trump supporter banned from Walt Disney World unfurls Trump flag at Disneyland
- Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
- VIDEO: Man caught on camera licking doorbell of Florida home
According to the Office of Special Counsel, the acting chief of medicine of the Orlando VA “instructed staff to not refer some of these patients to community care.”
Rubio in his letter wrote that the “delays raised the risk for medical conditions to worsen.”
Rubio is asking the VA to outline what changes it has made to ensure these wait times are addressed at the Orlando VA.
Long wait times at Orlando VA? @marcorubio sends letter to Secretary Robert Wilkie concerning “whistleblower allegations regarding lengthy wait times at the Orlando VA Medical Center” pic.twitter.com/aZIl9hb74O— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 14, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}