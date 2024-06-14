Wild Florida raises $4K for scholarships

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park raised $4,000 during Gator week for the Wild Florida Cares Scholarship Fund.

Gator Week, during which tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and locals celebrated Florida’s iconic reptile, the American alligator, took place from May 27 through June 1.

Gator Week featured a variety of educational and entertaining activities, live alligator demonstrations, interactive shows and airboat rides through the headwaters of the Florida Everglades.

To encourage donors, Wild Florida offered guests free entry to the Gator Park to those who donated to the Wild Florida Cares Scholarship Fund.

Read: Parkland school building demolition begins 6 years after mass shooting

The donations contribute to the Wild Florida Cares Scholarship Fund, which supports Osceola County high school seniors.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support and success of this year’s Gator Week,” said PJ Brown, Director of Sales at Wild Florida. “Our team appreciates the chance to invest in our future generation through our Wild Florida Cares Scholarship and help assist high school seniors achieve their educational goals.”

Read: Dreamworks Land, other attractions open at Universal Orlando Resort

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group