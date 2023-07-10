Popular online pizzeria moving to expanded operation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The popular Brad’s Underground Pizza announced on Instagram on Monday that it will move to a larger kitchen in Orlando’s Curry Ford West in early July.

READ: Get deals, freebies on National Donut Day

The one-man-band ghost kitchen has taken Orlando’s foodie scene by storm, with customers ordering thin crust, double decker and deep dish pizzas via direct messages on Instagram weeks to months before the hand-delivered pies arrive.

Brad Czerkies said on Instagram that he has been stunned by the rave reviews of his pizza, which are often the subject of posts on the Orlando Foodie Forum, a Facebook group popular among Central Florida’s restaurant enthusiasts.

READ: Popular chain to open 15 new restaurants in Orlando after leaving the area almost 6 years ago

“I’ve received well over 1000 (direct messages),” he said in the post. “I’ve answered many of you, but many more are still waiting to hear back from me. Don’t worry. Your voices have been heard.”

Czerkies said the immense demand has forced him to move from his Maitland operation to Collab Kitchens, a facility at Curry Ford and South Conway roads that also houses Bento’s virtual kitchen, DoshiBox and Lucky Dragon.

READ: New rooftop restaurant offers unrivaled views of Disney’s nightly fireworks

“I’m still a one-man, one-owner operation, and I do this for the people of Orlando. I do this because we need it,” he said in the post. “I do this because this is the food I grew up on and love. I enjoy getting to share a little bit of my childhood with everyone.”

He said all orders will now be made through bradsunderground.com, and he will offer carryout as well. Deliveries will now be made through a third-party service.

READ: What’s all the buzz about? 9 things to know about Orlando’s new White Castle

Czerkies said he will post on his Instagram account once he is again accepting orders.

See a map below:









©2021 Cox Media Group