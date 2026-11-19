WILDWOOD, Fla. — A Wildwood police officer has been arrested after investigators found he accessed personal information about people he knew through work without a legitimate law enforcement purpose, the department announced Thursday.

Officer Todd Peck’s arrest followed an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The department’s announcement did not identify the specific charges or the number of people whose information was accessed.

Citizen complaint led to discovery

The investigation began after a citizen complained that Peck had refused to take a report, according to Wildwood police.

While investigating that complaint, the department identified suspicious searches involving personal information belonging to department employees.

Police said further review indicated the searches violated department policy and appeared to be criminal. The department provided investigative findings, database logs and supporting information to FDLE for an independent investigation.

FDLE contacted and interviewed people whose information had been accessed, according to the release. Its investigation identified additional alleged violations beyond those initially uncovered by the department.

The searches involved people with whom Peck had work connections and were unrelated to legitimate law enforcement purposes, police said.

Officer remains suspended

Peck was suspended during the investigation and will remain suspended pending the outcome of a mandatory department hearing, according to the release.

The department said it will announce the hearing’s outcome in a subsequent release. No hearing date was provided.

“We will not compromise the standards of integrity and accountability expected of every member of the organization,” the department said in its statement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group