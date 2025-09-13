Winderemere man facing multiple charges arrested during questioning, authorities say

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Authorities say Jason Campbell was taken into custody in Windermere on Wednesday, facing charges of grand theft, exploitation of the elderly and scheming to defraud.

His bond was set at $10,500, according to the active warrant.

Authorities say that Campbell’s arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat crimes involving the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

