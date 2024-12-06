Winter Garden officials pull back curtain on Garden Theatre’s future

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new show is booked at the Garden Theatre for the holiday season: Samar Salamé Hawat, a Lebanese opera vocalist who sang for Pope Benedict XVI in Beirut in 2012, will be on stage Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

“The range of her soprano voice will do some things to you,” said Mark Hutchinson, Winter Garden’s economic development director. “She is talented beyond belief.”

Operations are still in transition since Garden Theatre Inc. announced its closure in October after 16 years of running shows there, Hutchinson told Orlando Business Journal.

The city is now steering the theater on Plant Street in Winter Garden’s historic downtown, he said — and the opera is a harbinger of things to come for the space.

