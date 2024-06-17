Winter Park businesses join ‘1,000 Flags Initiative’

WINTER PARK, Fla. — This Pride Month, businesses in Winter Park are coming together to show their support to the LGBTQ+ community.

They are taking part in the Winter Park Pride Project.

Stores, restaurants, and shops of all kinds are putting up flags and signs to send a message of support for inclusion and diversity as part of the 1,000 Flags Initiative.

“As a small business owner in Winter Park, I support the Pride project because it aligns with my values of inclusivity and community. I believe that when everyone feels accepted and celebrated, we all thrive,” said Steffen Brandt, a business owner who joined the effort.

“This project is a chance to show my customers and neighbors that I stand with them, regardless of who they are or whom they love. It’s about creating a welcoming space where diversity is not just accepted but embraced, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community for all of us.”

On top of the flags, the Winter Park Pride Project also offers tote bags and posters, all at no cost.

