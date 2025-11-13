Winter Park man sentenced to 170 years for child sexual abuse material

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A federal judge has sentenced a Winter Park man to 170 years in prison for sex crimes against children.

David Andrew Ogden,39, pleaded guilty earlier this year to five counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Ogden entered an apartment without permission where three minor children were sleeping in September 2024. Prosecutors say he touched two of the children and used his cellphone to make the child pornography.

Prosecutors say his phone later revealed more child images involving two other children. The phone also had more than 1,000 artificial intelligence-generated images and 10 AI-generated videos, some of which portrayed the abuse of children between the ages of 2 and 6.

Ogden is the son of Windermere Police Chief David Ogden.

